Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 9000 Plus Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 530K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 530K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)

23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9000 Plus +117% 1150327 Dimensity 1080 530434 CPU 291317 142334 GPU 430867 140609 Memory 218270 108237 UX 206140 139021 Total score 1150327 530434 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9000 Plus +313% 9446 Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability 86% 99% Graphics test 56 FPS 13 FPS Score 9446 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 1024 KB - L2 cache 3.5 MB - L3 cache 8 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 4 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 Execution units 10 4 Shading units 512 64 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3750 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s - Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 - Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced July 2022 October 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number - MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site