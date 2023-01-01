Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 7200

Dimensity 9000 Plus
VS
Dimensity 7200
Dimensity 9000 Plus
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 802K
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Announced 8-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000 Plus
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 Plus +43%
1150327
Dimensity 7200
802255
CPU 291317 -
GPU 430867 -
Memory 218270 -
UX 206140 -
Total score 1150327 802255
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 86% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Score 9446 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
Execution units 10 4
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2022 February 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
3. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
4. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
5. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or MediaTek Dimensity 8100
6. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or MediaTek Helio G99
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 9000 Plus, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish