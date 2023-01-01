Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 8100

Dimensity 9000 Plus
VS
Dimensity 8100
Dimensity 9000 Plus
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8100
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 819K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000 Plus
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 Plus +40%
1150327
Dimensity 8100
819665
CPU 291317 196804
GPU 430867 313342
Memory 218270 140254
UX 206140 161901
Total score 1150327 819665
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 86% 98%
Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS
Score 9446 5771

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 4 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 860 MHz
Execution units 10 6
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2022 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 9000 Plus, or ask any questions
