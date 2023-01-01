Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 8100 VS Dimensity 9000 Plus Dimensity 8100 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9000 Plus +40% 1150327 Dimensity 8100 819665 CPU 291317 196804 GPU 430867 313342 Memory 218270 140254 UX 206140 161901 Total score 1150327 819665 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9000 Plus +64% 9446 Dimensity 8100 5771 Stability 86% 98% Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS Score 9446 5771

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[High] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device - OnePlus Ace

Device - OnePlus Ace

1080 x 2412

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 8100

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 1024 KB - L2 cache 3.5 MB - L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP 4 W 8 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 860 MHz Execution units 10 6 Shading units 512 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3750 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced July 2022 March 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number - MT6895Z/TCZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site