We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8200
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 873K
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000 Plus
vs
Dimensity 8200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 Plus +32%
1150327
Dimensity 8200
873526
CPU 291317 205146
GPU 430867 332589
Memory 218270 153204
UX 206140 174402
Total score 1150327 873526
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 86% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Score 9446 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 8200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 10 6
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 580
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2022 December 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

