Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 8200 VS Dimensity 9000 Plus Dimensity 8200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8200

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8200 Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 873K

Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 873K Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)

Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9000 Plus +32% 1150327 Dimensity 8200 873526 CPU 291317 205146 GPU 430867 332589 Memory 218270 153204 UX 206140 174402 Total score 1150327 873526 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9000 Plus 9446 Dimensity 8200 n/a Stability 86% - Graphics test 56 FPS - Score 9446 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 8200

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78

3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 3100 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 1024 KB - L2 cache 3.5 MB - L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 4 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 950 MHz Execution units 10 6 Shading units 512 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3750 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 580 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 320MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced July 2022 December 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site