Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 8200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8200
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 873K
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|291317
|205146
|GPU
|430867
|332589
|Memory
|218270
|153204
|UX
|206140
|174402
|Total score
|1150327
|873526
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 Plus +35%
1348
997
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 Plus +35%
4352
3222
3DMark
|Stability
|86%
|-
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|-
|Score
|9446
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 8200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|6
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 580
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|July 2022
|December 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
Cast your vote
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10