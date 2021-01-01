Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 vs A14 Bionic

Dimensity 9000
VS
A14 Bionic
Dimensity 9000
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 42.7 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1019K vs 720K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +42%
1019919
A14 Bionic
720321
CPU 256987 185620
GPU 393810 285864
Memory 186890 111321
UX 179801 135642
Total score 1019919 720321
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000
1277
A14 Bionic +25%
1602
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +5%
4334
A14 Bionic
4125
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3050 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali Mali-G710 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 10 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2021 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (76.9%)
3 (23.1%)
Total votes: 13

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 870
2. Dimensity 9000 or Dimensity 1200
3. Dimensity 9000 or Exynos 2100
4. Dimensity 9000 or Google Tensor
5. A14 Bionic or Snapdragon 865
6. A14 Bionic or Helio G95
7. A14 Bionic or A13 Bionic
8. A14 Bionic or Dimensity 1200
9. A14 Bionic or Snapdragon 865 Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Dimensity 9000, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish