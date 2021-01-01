Dimensity 9000 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
84
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
93
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 42.7 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1019K vs 720K
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|256987
|185620
|GPU
|393810
|285864
|Memory
|186890
|111321
|UX
|179801
|135642
|Total score
|1019919
|720321
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1277
A14 Bionic +25%
1602
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +5%
4334
4125
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali Mali-G710
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|-
