Dimensity 9000 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1031K vs 978K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Announced 10-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|257633
|246572
|GPU
|392328
|408723
|Memory
|188783
|176151
|UX
|183037
|146701
|Total score
|1031791
|978271
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1274
A16 Bionic +48%
1886
Multi-Core Score
4335
A16 Bionic +22%
5273
3DMark
|Stability
|80%
|-
|Graphics test
|47 FPS
|-
|Score
|7960
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|32 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|6
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|-
