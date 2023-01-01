Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1076K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3050 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000
1076825
A17 Pro +46%
1568646
CPU 347567 373446
GPU 300204 579682
Memory 202823 283791
UX 230541 341416
Total score 1076825 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000
1582
A17 Pro +85%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000
4167
A17 Pro +77%
7374
Asset compression 137.6 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 122.4 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 168.9 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 104.6 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 137.7 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 12.5 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 41.5 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Score 8031 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3050 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 4 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP10 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 10 6
Shading units 96 128
Total shaders 960 768
FLOPS 1632 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7000 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 APL1V02
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (53.8%)
6 (46.2%)
Total votes: 13

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Dimensity 9000, or ask any questions
