Dimensity 9000 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1076K
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
- Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|347567
|373446
|GPU
|300204
|579682
|Memory
|202823
|283791
|UX
|230541
|341416
|Total score
|1076825
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1582
A17 Pro +85%
2934
Multi-Core Score
4167
A17 Pro +77%
7374
|Asset compression
|137.6 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|122.4 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|168.9 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|104.6 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|137.7 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|12.5 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|41.5 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.33 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Score
|8031
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP10
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|6
|Shading units
|96
|128
|Total shaders
|960
|768
|FLOPS
|1632 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|-
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7000 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|APL1V02
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|-
