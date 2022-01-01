Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tensor G2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 999K vs 747K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2850 MHz)
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 9000 +34%
999900
Tensor G2
747935
CPU 257778 203616
GPU 400071 295372
Memory 156049 108654
UX 188263 142235
Total score 999900 747935
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +19%
1259
Tensor G2
1055
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +33%
4285
Tensor G2
3212

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 9000 +26%
8054
Tensor G2
6409
Stability 88% 68%
Graphics test 48 FPS 38 FPS
Score 8054 6409

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 10 7
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2021 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site -

