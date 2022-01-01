Dimensity 9000 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tensor G2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 999K vs 747K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2850 MHz)
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Announced 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|257778
|203616
|GPU
|400071
|295372
|Memory
|156049
|108654
|UX
|188263
|142235
|Total score
|999900
|747935
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +19%
1259
1055
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +33%
4285
3212
3DMark
|Stability
|88%
|68%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|8054
|6409
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|7
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|-
