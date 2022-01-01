Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 vs Kirin 9000

Dimensity 9000
VS
Kirin 9000
Dimensity 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 44 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1014K vs 756K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +34%
1014862
Kirin 9000
756990
CPU 257633 194527
GPU 392328 280796
Memory 188783 146761
UX 183037 140303
Total score 1014862 756990
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +21%
1263
Kirin 9000
1045
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +16%
4260
Kirin 9000
3682

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Score - 6036

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 10 24
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2021 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Dimensity 9000, or ask any questions
