Dimensity 9000 vs Kirin 9000E VS Dimensity 9000 Kirin 9000E We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 44 GB/s)

Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 44 GB/s) Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1000K vs 723K

Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1000K vs 723K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) Announced 1-year and 1-month later

Announced 1-year and 1-month later Better instruction set architecture

Better instruction set architecture Higher GPU frequency (~12%) Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E Performs 30% better in floating-point computations

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9000 +38% 1000128 Kirin 9000E 723894 CPU 257778 - GPU 400071 - Memory 156049 - UX 188263 - Total score 1000128 723894 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 9000 +20% 1270 Kirin 9000E 1060 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 9000 +14% 4265 Kirin 9000E 3753

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9000 +42% 8040 Kirin 9000E 5679 Stability 90% 50% Graphics test 48 FPS 34 FPS Score 8040 5679

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Kirin 9000E

CPU Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77

3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77

4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3050 MHz 3130 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 8 MB - Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Transistor count - 15.3 billion TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G710 MP10 Mali-G78 MP22 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 850 MHz 759 MHz Execution units 10 22 Shading units 512 352 FLOPS 1648 Gigaflops 2137 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3750 MHz 2750 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3200 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP - Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - Balong 5000 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 7000 Mbps Up to 4600 Mbps Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info Announced November 2021 October 2020 Class Flagship Flagship Model number MT6983 - Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site