Dimensity 9000 vs Kirin 9000E
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
75
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
56
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 44 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1000K vs 723K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|257778
|-
|GPU
|400071
|-
|Memory
|156049
|-
|UX
|188263
|-
|Total score
|1000128
|723894
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +20%
1270
1060
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +14%
4265
3753
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|50%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|34 FPS
|Score
|8040
|5679
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Kirin 9000E
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP10
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|759 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|22
|Shading units
|512
|352
|FLOPS
|1648 Gigaflops
|2137 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7000 Mbps
|Up to 4600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
