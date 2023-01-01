Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 9000
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 9000
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1009K vs 530K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 11-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +90%
1009498
Dimensity 1080
530434
CPU 257778 142334
GPU 400071 140609
Memory 156049 108237
UX 188263 139021
Total score 1009498 530434
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 9000 +252%
8044
Dimensity 1080
2287
Stability 90% 99%
Graphics test 48 FPS 13 FPS
Score 8044 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 10 4
Shading units 512 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2021 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 9000, or ask any questions
