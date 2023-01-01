Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 9000 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1009K vs 530K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9000 +90% 1009498 Dimensity 1080 530434 CPU 257778 142334 GPU 400071 140609 Memory 156049 108237 UX 188263 139021 Total score 1009498 530434 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 9000 +55% 1275 Dimensity 1080 823 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 9000 +88% 4333 Dimensity 1080 2309

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9000 +252% 8044 Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability 90% 99% Graphics test 48 FPS 13 FPS Score 8044 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3050 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 1024 KB - L2 cache 3.5 MB - L3 cache 8 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 4 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G710 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 850 MHz - Execution units 10 4 Shading units 512 64 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3750 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s - Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3200 x 1440 - Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced November 2021 October 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number MT6983 MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site