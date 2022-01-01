Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1014K vs 663K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2600 MHz)
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|257633
|175383
|GPU
|392328
|231154
|Memory
|188783
|118538
|UX
|183037
|140457
|Total score
|1014862
|663202
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +91%
1263
660
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +71%
4260
2485
|Image compression
|-
|180.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.35 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|57.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1010.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|23 FPS
|Score
|-
|3981
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|MT6891Z/CZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
