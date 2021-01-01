Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 9000
VS
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 9000
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 674K
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +51%
1015677
Dimensity 1200
674449
CPU - 170589
GPU - 233643
Memory - 118786
UX - 145445
Total score 1015677 674449
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 171.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 32.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 51.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.35 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 931.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali Mali-G710 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 10 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s -
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2021 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 MT6893
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

