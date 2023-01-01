Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 8050
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 MP10 graphics) and Dimensity 8050 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Performs 68% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 684K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|257778
|-
|GPU
|400071
|-
|Memory
|156049
|-
|UX
|188263
|-
|Total score
|997722
|684607
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +33%
1263
947
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +35%
4285
3167
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Score
|8033
|-
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP10
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|9
|Shading units
|512
|144
|FLOPS
|1648 Gigaflops
|980 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7000 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6983
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
