We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 MP10 graphics) and Dimensity 8050 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Performs 68% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 684K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Dimensity 8050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +46%
997722
Dimensity 8050
684607
CPU 257778 -
GPU 400071 -
Memory 156049 -
UX 188263 -
Total score 997722 684607
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Score 8033 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 8050

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP10 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 10 9
Shading units 512 144
FLOPS 1648 Gigaflops 980 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 570
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7000 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2021 May 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6983 MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site

