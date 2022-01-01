Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 810

Dimensity 9000
VS
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 9000
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
  • Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 389K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +156%
997666
Dimensity 810
389622
CPU 257778 114509
GPU 400071 89255
Memory 156049 77131
UX 188263 112028
Total score 997666 389622
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +102%
1260
Dimensity 810
623
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +124%
4252
Dimensity 810
1902

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 9000 +555%
8040
Dimensity 810
1228
Stability 85% 99%
Graphics test 48 FPS 7 FPS
Score 8040 1228

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 37 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1024 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 3.5 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 4 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 10 2
Shading units 512 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2021 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6983 MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 9000
2. Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 9000
3. Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 9000
4. Google Tensor and Dimensity 9000
5. Helio G95 and Dimensity 810
6. Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810
7. Helio G96 and Dimensity 810
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 9000, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish