Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
- Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 389K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|257778
|114509
|GPU
|400071
|89255
|Memory
|156049
|77131
|UX
|188263
|112028
|Total score
|997666
|389622
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +102%
1260
623
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +124%
4252
1902
3DMark
|Stability
|85%
|99%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|8040
|1228
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6983
|MT6833V
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
