We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8200
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1009K vs 873K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Dimensity 8200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +16%
1009498
Dimensity 8200
873526
CPU 257778 205146
GPU 400071 332589
Memory 156049 153204
UX 188263 174402
Total score 1009498 873526
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Score 8044 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 8200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 10 6
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 580
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2021 December 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

