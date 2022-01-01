Dimensity 920 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Performs 5.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 4-years later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 306K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2340 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|140903
|94017
|GPU
|130936
|97270
|Memory
|87380
|40393
|UX
|132631
|72866
|Total score
|494581
|306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +2%
797
780
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +82%
2592
1423
|Image compression
|-
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|426.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|2295
|2585
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|6
|Shading units
|64
|196
|FLOPS
|684 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|-
