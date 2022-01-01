Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Performs 5.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 306K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +61%
494581
A10 Fusion
306369
CPU 140903 94017
GPU 130936 97270
Memory 87380 40393
UX 132631 72866
Total score 494581 306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +82%
2592
A10 Fusion
1423
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 920
2295
A10 Fusion +13%
2585
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 13 FPS 15 FPS
Score 2295 2585

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 64 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 68 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 46 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2500 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 3.3 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall 2 Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 64 196
FLOPS 684 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site -

