Dimensity 920 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Announced 3-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 340K
- Has 2 more cores
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|139277
|93221
|GPU
|128453
|111388
|Memory
|96272
|59189
|UX
|134315
|82458
|Total score
|494517
|340732
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
787
A11 Bionic +17%
917
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +12%
2570
2297
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22.07 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|APL1W72
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|-
Cast your vote
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9