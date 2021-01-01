Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs A11 Bionic

Dimensity 920
VS
A11 Bionic
Dimensity 920
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 340K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +45%
494517
A11 Bionic
340732
CPU 139277 93221
GPU 128453 111388
Memory 96272 59189
UX 134315 82458
Total score 494517 340732
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920
787
A11 Bionic +17%
917
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +12%
2570
A11 Bionic
2297
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 4.3 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T APL1W72
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site -

