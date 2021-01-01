Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs A12 Bionic

Dimensity 920
VS
A12 Bionic
Dimensity 920
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920
494517
A12 Bionic +2%
505281
CPU 139277 132036
GPU 128453 188351
Memory 96272 77046
UX 134315 112735
Total score 494517 505281
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920
787
A12 Bionic +40%
1098
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2570
A12 Bionic +12%
2882
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 6.9 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T APL1W81
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 800U
2. Dimensity 920 vs Snapdragon 750G
3. Dimensity 920 vs Snapdragon 778G
4. Dimensity 920 vs Snapdragon 780G
5. Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1000
6. A12 Bionic vs Snapdragon 865
7. A12 Bionic vs Snapdragon 855
8. A12 Bionic vs Kirin 980
9. A12 Bionic vs Exynos 9825
10. A12 Bionic vs Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish