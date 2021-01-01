Dimensity 920 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
84
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 11-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 22.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 709K vs 494K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2500 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|139277
|185620
|GPU
|128453
|285864
|Memory
|96272
|111321
|UX
|134315
|135642
|Total score
|494517
|709241
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
787
A14 Bionic +100%
1577
Multi-Core Score
2570
A14 Bionic +60%
4112
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|22.07 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|-
