Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs A14 Bionic

Dimensity 920
VS
A14 Bionic
Dimensity 920
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 11-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 709K vs 494K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920
494517
A14 Bionic +43%
709241
CPU 139277 185620
GPU 128453 285864
Memory 96272 111321
UX 134315 135642
Total score 494517 709241
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920
787
A14 Bionic +100%
1577
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2570
A14 Bionic +60%
4112
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 800U
2. Dimensity 920 vs Snapdragon 750G
3. Dimensity 920 vs Snapdragon 778G
4. Dimensity 920 vs Snapdragon 780G
5. Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1000
6. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 865
7. A14 Bionic vs Helio G95
8. A14 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
9. A14 Bionic vs Dimensity 1200
10. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 865 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish