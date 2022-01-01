Dimensity 920 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Google Tensor
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 494K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|140903
|187698
|GPU
|130936
|298218
|Memory
|87380
|100887
|UX
|132631
|137683
|Total score
|494581
|728782
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
797
Google Tensor +32%
1051
Multi-Core Score
2592
Google Tensor +10%
2854
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|55%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|2295
|6418
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|20
|Shading units
|64
|320
|FLOPS
|684 Gigaflops
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|S5E9845
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|Google Tensor official site
