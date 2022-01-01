Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Google Tensor

Dimensity 920
VS
Google Tensor
Dimensity 920
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 494K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920
494581
Google Tensor +47%
728782
CPU 140903 187698
GPU 130936 298218
Memory 87380 100887
UX 132631 137683
Total score 494581 728782
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2592
Google Tensor +10%
2854

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 920
2295
Google Tensor +180%
6418
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 13 FPS 38 FPS
Score 2295 6418

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 64 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 68 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 46 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 4 20
Shading units 64 320
FLOPS 684 Gigaflops 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
