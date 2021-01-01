Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 820

Dimensity 920
VS
Kirin 820
Dimensity 920
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 372K
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Supports 44% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 22.07 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Kirin 820

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +32%
489626
Kirin 820
372225
CPU - 130435
GPU - 116461
Memory - 70562
UX - 62183
Total score 489626 372225
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +24%
784
Kirin 820
633
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +5%
2570
Kirin 820
2449

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 60 96
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2021 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site -

