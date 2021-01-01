Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 9000

Dimensity 920
VS
Kirin 9000
Dimensity 920
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 719K vs 494K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920
494517
Kirin 9000 +45%
719179
CPU 139277 187157
GPU 128453 266823
Memory 96272 131949
UX 134315 136499
Total score 494517 719179
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920
787
Kirin 9000 +31%
1029
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2570
Kirin 9000 +42%
3657

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 4 24
Shading units 64 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

