We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 329K
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 35% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 22.07 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +50%
494517
Kirin 970
329520
CPU 139277 77623
GPU 128453 101795
Memory 96272 69208
UX 134315 83622
Total score 494517 329520
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +105%
787
Kirin 970
384
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +88%
2570
Kirin 970
1366
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 12
Shading units 64 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T Hi3670
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

