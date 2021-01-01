Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Announced 4-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 329K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 35% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 22.07 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|139277
|77623
|GPU
|128453
|101795
|Memory
|96272
|69208
|UX
|134315
|83622
|Total score
|494517
|329520
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +105%
787
384
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +88%
2570
1366
|Image compression
|-
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|12
|Shading units
|64
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22.07 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|Hi3670
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
