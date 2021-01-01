Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 980

Dimensity 920
VS
Kirin 980
Dimensity 920
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 468K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
  • Supports 44% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 22.07 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +6%
494517
Kirin 980
468115
CPU 139277 142027
GPU 128453 144227
Memory 96272 77986
UX 134315 109693
Total score 494517 468115
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +16%
787
Kirin 980
681
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +5%
2570
Kirin 980
2448
Image compression - 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.2 words/s
Machine learning - 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 6.9 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 4 10
Shading units 64 160
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2021 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

