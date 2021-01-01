Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Announced 2-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 468K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
- Supports 44% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 22.07 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|139277
|142027
|GPU
|128453
|144227
|Memory
|96272
|77986
|UX
|134315
|109693
|Total score
|494517
|468115
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +16%
787
681
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +5%
2570
2448
|Image compression
|-
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|10
|Shading units
|64
|160
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
