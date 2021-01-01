Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Dimensity 920
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Dimensity 920
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Supports 44% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2500 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Kirin 990 (5G)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 154284
GPU - 174684
Memory - 100370
UX - 70979
Total score 489626 490307
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2570
Kirin 990 (5G) +19%
3063

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 8 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 4 16
Shading units 60 256
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2021 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Dimensity 920
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
4. Samsung Exynos 990 vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs 990 (5G)
6. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) vs 990 (5G)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish