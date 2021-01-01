Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
- Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 22.07 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|139277
|144952
|GPU
|128453
|148941
|Memory
|96272
|84366
|UX
|134315
|100999
|Total score
|494517
|478911
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +15%
787
685
Multi-Core Score
2570
2575
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 985
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|8
|Shading units
|64
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22.07 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|Hi6290
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|-
