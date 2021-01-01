Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Kirin 985

Dimensity 920
VS
Kirin 985
Dimensity 920
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 22.07 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +3%
494517
Kirin 985
478911
CPU 139277 144952
GPU 128453 148941
Memory 96272 84366
UX 134315 100999
Total score 494517 478911
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +15%
787
Kirin 985
685
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 4 8
Shading units 64 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T Hi6290
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site -

