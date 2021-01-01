Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 435K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Supports 35% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 22.07 GB/s)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 920 +14%
494517
Dimensity 1000
435323
CPU 139277 141266
GPU 128453 146104
Memory 96272 84463
UX 134315 69537
Total score 494517 435323
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2570
Dimensity 1000 +11%
2857

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 144
FLOPS - 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T MT6889
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
