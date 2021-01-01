Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Dimensity 920
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Dimensity 920
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Supports 35% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 126387
GPU - 200202
Memory - 84772
UX - 72999
Total score 489626 482112
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 60 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2021 May 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 920 and MediaTek Dimensity 900
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and MediaTek Dimensity 1000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish