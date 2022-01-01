Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1300

Dimensity 920
VS
Dimensity 1300
Dimensity 920
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 140903 -
GPU 130936 -
Memory 87380 -
UX 132631 -
Total score 494581 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2592
Dimensity 1300 +23%
3193

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 920
2295
Dimensity 1300 +101%
4603
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 13 FPS 27 FPS
Score 2295 4603

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 64 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 68 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 46 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 4 -
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 684 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.4 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
Promotion
