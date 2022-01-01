Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1300
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|140903
|-
|GPU
|130936
|-
|Memory
|87380
|-
|UX
|132631
|-
|Total score
|494581
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
797
Dimensity 1300 +20%
953
Multi-Core Score
2592
Dimensity 1300 +23%
3193
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|64%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|27 FPS
|Score
|2295
|4603
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1300
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|-
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|684 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
