Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 6080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 501K vs 405K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|137440
|-
|GPU
|139027
|-
|Memory
|96443
|-
|UX
|128980
|-
|Total score
|501398
|405048
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +8%
805
744
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +14%
2271
1990
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|-
|Score
|2125
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 6080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|684 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|June 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6877T
|MT6833GP
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site
