Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 6080 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 6080

Dimensity 920
VS
Dimensity 6080
Dimensity 920
Dimensity 6080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 501K vs 405K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Dimensity 6080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +24%
501398
Dimensity 6080
405048
CPU 137440 -
GPU 139027 -
Memory 96443 -
UX 128980 -
Total score 501398 405048
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +14%
2271
Dimensity 6080
1990

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Score 2125 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 64 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 68 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 46 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 6080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 684 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 June 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877T MT6833GP
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 920 or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
2. MediaTek Dimensity 920 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
3. MediaTek Dimensity 920 or MediaTek Dimensity 8100
4. MediaTek Dimensity 920 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
5. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
6. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
7. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
8. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or MediaTek Dimensity 700
9. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
10. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский