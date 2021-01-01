Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 800

Dimensity 920
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 920
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 490K vs 313K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Dimensity 800

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +56%
490577
Dimensity 800
313851
Total score 490577 313851
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +20%
2580
Dimensity 800
2152

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 60 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2021 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

