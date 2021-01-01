Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 490K vs 387K
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|Total score
|490577
|387551
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +21%
787
652
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +6%
2580
2441
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|60
|60
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22.07 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
Cast your vote
7 (63.6%)
4 (36.4%)
Total votes: 11