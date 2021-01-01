Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 820
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 398K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|123377
|GPU
|-
|121344
|Memory
|-
|78912
|UX
|-
|69403
|Total score
|489626
|398799
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +21%
784
649
Multi-Core Score
2570
Dimensity 820 +4%
2665
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|5
|Shading units
|60
|80
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22.07 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6875
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3