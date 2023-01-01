Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 9200 Plus
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 9200 Plus
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1530K vs 1267K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200 Plus
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 Plus +21%
1530455
A15 Bionic
1267095
CPU 385633 308595
GPU 540758 391360
Memory 326032 194775
UX 282346 382905
Total score 1530455 1267095
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 213.1 MB/sec 203.3 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 161.1 pages/sec 124.4 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 177.1 Mpixels/sec 143.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 126.3 images/sec 130 images/sec
HDR 169.3 Mpixels/sec 169.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 17 images/sec 22.2 images/sec
Photo processing 50.5 images/sec 60.2 images/sec
Ray tracing 5.68 Mpixels/sec 5.93 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 78%
Graphics test 68 FPS 52 FPS
Score 11532 8702

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 Plus and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3350 MHz 3230 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 12 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion 15 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 Apple A15 GPU
Architecture Valhall 4th gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 995 MHz 1338 MHz
Execution units 11 5
Shading units 192 128
Total shaders 2112 640
FLOPS 4202.8 Gigaflops 1712.6 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek T800 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2023 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6985 APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site -

