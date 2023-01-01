Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1530K vs 1267K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|385633
|308595
|GPU
|540758
|391360
|Memory
|326032
|194775
|UX
|282346
|382905
|Total score
|1530455
|1267095
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
2085
A15 Bionic +12%
2328
Multi-Core Score
5508
A15 Bionic +4%
5709
|Asset compression
|213.1 MB/sec
|203.3 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|161.1 pages/sec
|124.4 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|177.1 Mpixels/sec
|143.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|126.3 images/sec
|130 images/sec
|HDR
|169.3 Mpixels/sec
|169.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|17 images/sec
|22.2 images/sec
|Photo processing
|50.5 images/sec
|60.2 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|5.68 Mpixels/sec
|5.93 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|78%
|Graphics test
|68 FPS
|52 FPS
|Score
|11532
|8702
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 Plus and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3350 MHz
|3230 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|12 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11
|Apple A15 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 4th gen
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|995 MHz
|1338 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|5
|Shading units
|192
|128
|Total shaders
|2112
|640
|FLOPS
|4202.8 Gigaflops
|1712.6 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|68.3 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek T800
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6985
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site
|-
