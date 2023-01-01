Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Immortalis-G715 MC11) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 942K
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
- Announced 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|298850
|248335
|GPU
|594203
|394336
|Memory
|263503
|153536
|UX
|212041
|147260
|Total score
|1367589
|942602
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1495
A16 Bionic +25%
1867
Multi-Core Score
5367
5386
|Image compression
|-
|243.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|141.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|117.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|54.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1430 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|58 FPS
|Score
|-
|9848
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 Plus and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3350 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|16 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|Apple A16 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|Execution units
|11
|6
|Shading units
|-
|768
|FLOPS
|4736 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|68.3 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 48MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek T800
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W10
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site
|-
