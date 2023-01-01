Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A16 Bionic

Dimensity 9200 Plus
VS
A16 Bionic
Dimensity 9200 Plus
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Immortalis-G715 MC11) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 942K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200 Plus
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 Plus +45%
1367589
A16 Bionic
942602
CPU 298850 248335
GPU 594203 394336
Memory 263503 153536
UX 212041 147260
Total score 1367589 942602
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s
Machine learning - 117.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Score - 9848

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 Plus and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3350 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion 16 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Immortalis-G715 MC11 Apple A16 GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
Execution units 11 6
Shading units - 768
FLOPS 4736 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 48MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek T800 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2023 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W10
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
61 (81.3%)
14 (18.7%)
Total votes: 75

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Dimensity 9200 Plus, or ask any questions
