We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 805K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (3240 vs 3050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 +59%
1277452
A15 Bionic
805098
CPU 273413 208246
GPU 550767 322246
Memory 246809 131426
UX 195113 135941
Total score 1277452 805098
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9200
1306
A15 Bionic +35%
1757
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +3%
4989
A15 Bionic
4841

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Score - 9483

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3050 MHz 3240 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 32 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units 11 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 8533 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site -

