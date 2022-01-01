Dimensity 9200 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 805K
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (3240 vs 3050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|273413
|208246
|GPU
|550767
|322246
|Memory
|246809
|131426
|UX
|195113
|135941
|Total score
|1277452
|805098
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1306
A15 Bionic +35%
1757
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +3%
4989
4841
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Score
|-
|9483
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3240 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|32 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|8533 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
|-
