Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Dimensity 9200 vs Tensor G2

Dimensity 9200
VS
Tensor G2
Dimensity 9200
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tensor G2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1264K vs 747K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 +69%
1264779
Tensor G2
747935
CPU 273413 203616
GPU 550767 295372
Memory 246809 108654
UX 195113 142235
Total score 1264779 747935
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +22%
1292
Tensor G2
1055
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +54%
4956
Tensor G2
3212

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Score - 6409

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
Execution units 11 7
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 8533 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 9200
2. Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 9200
3. Snapdragon 870 and Tensor G2
4. Snapdragon 888 and Tensor G2
5. A16 Bionic and Tensor G2
6. Google Tensor and Tensor G2
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tensor G2 and Dimensity 9200, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish