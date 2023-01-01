Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 530K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 +117%
1150519
Dimensity 1080
530434
CPU 275605 142334
GPU 436558 140609
Memory 227902 108237
UX 204053 139021
Total score 1150519 530434
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +116%
4994
Dimensity 1080
2309

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 9200 +429%
12109
Dimensity 1080
2287
Stability 86% 99%
Graphics test 72 FPS 13 FPS
Score 12109 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
Execution units 11 4
Shading units - 64
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution - 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

