Dimensity 9200 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 9200 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 530K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 530K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 17% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2600 MHz)

17% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2600 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9200 +117% 1150519 Dimensity 1080 530434 CPU 275605 142334 GPU 436558 140609 Memory 227902 108237 UX 204053 139021 Total score 1150519 530434 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 9200 +60% 1314 Dimensity 1080 823 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 9200 +116% 4994 Dimensity 1080 2309

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9200 +429% 12109 Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability 86% 99% Graphics test 72 FPS 13 FPS Score 12109 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3050 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 8 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Transistor count 17 billion -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 Execution units 11 4 Shading units - 64 Vulkan version 1.3 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency - 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 - Max camera resolution - 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced November 2022 October 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number - MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site