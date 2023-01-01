Dimensity 9200 vs Dimensity 8100 VS Dimensity 9200 Dimensity 8100 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9200 +40% 1150519 Dimensity 8100 819665 CPU 275605 196804 GPU 436558 313342 Memory 227902 140254 UX 204053 161901 Total score 1150519 819665 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 9200 +35% 1314 Dimensity 8100 973 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 9200 +24% 4994 Dimensity 8100 4024

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9200 +110% 12109 Dimensity 8100 5771 Stability 86% 98% Graphics test 72 FPS 34 FPS Score 12109 5771

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[High] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 8100

CPU Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3050 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Transistor count 17 billion - TDP - 8 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 860 MHz Execution units 11 6 Vulkan version 1.3 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency - 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution - 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Wi-Fi 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced November 2022 March 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number - MT6895Z/TCZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site