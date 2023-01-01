Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 700 VS Dimensity 930 Dimensity 700 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930 Announced 1-year and 7-months later

Announced 1-year and 7-months later Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm) Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 409K vs 337K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 930 +21% 409524 Dimensity 700 337457 CPU 121039 97246 GPU 103844 82206 Memory 89521 70281 UX 95904 88538 Total score 409524 337457 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 930 +24% 696 Dimensity 700 560 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 930 +15% 1977 Dimensity 700 1718 Image compression - 102.6 Mpixels/s Face detection - 15 images/s Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s Machine learning - 27.1 images/s Camera shooting - 14.4 images/s HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 930 n/a Dimensity 700 1102 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 6 FPS Score - 1102

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS

[Medium] Fortnite - 25 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 34 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 700

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture PowerVR B-Series Valhall GPU frequency - 950 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units - 32 FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency - 2133 MHz Bus - 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support - LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 November 2020 Class Mid range Mid range Model number - MT6833V/ZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site