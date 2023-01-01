Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Dimensity 930 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 930 409524 Dimensity 7200 +50% 612245 CPU 121039 155165 GPU 103844 197878 Memory 89521 117814 UX 95904 144422 Total score 409524 612245 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 930 696 Dimensity 7200 +22% 848 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 930 1977 Dimensity 7200 +16% 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture PowerVR B-Series Valhall 2 Execution units - 4 Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency - 6400 MHz Bus - 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support - LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 February 2023 Class Mid range Flagship Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site