Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 409K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|121039
|155165
|GPU
|103844
|197878
|Memory
|89521
|117814
|UX
|95904
|144422
|Total score
|409524
|612245
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
696
Dimensity 7200 +22%
848
Multi-Core Score
1977
Dimensity 7200 +16%
2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|PowerVR B-Series
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|-
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4