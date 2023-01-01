Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 7200

Dimensity 930
VS
Dimensity 7200
Dimensity 930
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 409K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 930
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 930
409524
Dimensity 7200 +50%
612245
CPU 121039 155165
GPU 103844 197878
Memory 89521 117814
UX 95904 144422
Total score 409524 612245
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 930
1977
Dimensity 7200 +16%
2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture PowerVR B-Series Valhall 2
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 6400 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 February 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

