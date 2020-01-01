Helio A22 vs Kirin 650
We compared the 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 80K vs 65K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio A22 and Kirin 650
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|660 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|42.8 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6762M
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2