We compared the 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 80K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio A22
163
Kirin 955 +110%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio A22
544
Kirin 955 +102%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio A22
80259
Kirin 955 +48%
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio A22 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 32 KB -
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 660 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 42.8 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.9 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 April 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number MT6762M -
Official page MediaTek Helio A22 official site -

