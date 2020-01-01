Helio A22 vs Kirin 955
We compared the 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 80K
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio A22 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|660 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|42.8 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.9 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|April 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6762M
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
|-
