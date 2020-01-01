Helio G25 vs Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G25 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 4-years and 6-months later
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 65K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|41.8 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
|-
