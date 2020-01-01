Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G25 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G25 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 66K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G25
135
Kirin 655 +28%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G25
471
Kirin 655 +80%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G25 +36%
90289
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G25 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 41.8 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2020 December 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G25 official site -

