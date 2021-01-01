We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G25 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 9 score – 129K vs 94K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|36605
|44402
|GPU
|12376
|11914
|Memory
|24580
|39120
|UX
|20429
|31774
|Total score
|94480
|129151
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
| -
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
| -
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
| -
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
| -
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
| -
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
| -
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
| -
|335.3 Krows/s
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio G25 and Kirin 659
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
| -
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
| -
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|41.8 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
| -
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
