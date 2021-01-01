Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G25 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

Helio G25 vs Helio A25

Helio G25
VS
Helio A25
Helio G25
Helio A25

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G25 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 116K vs 94K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G25
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G25
94631
Helio A25 +24%
116975
CPU 36605 41918
GPU 12376 10587
Memory 24580 18065
UX 20429 44364
Total score 94631 116975
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G25
136
Helio A25 +2%
139
Multi-Core Score
Helio G25
477
Helio A25 +81%
864

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G25 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 41.8 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2020 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6762G MT6762V/WD
Official page MediaTek Helio G25 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

