Helio G25 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G25 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 116K vs 94K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|36605
|41918
|GPU
|12376
|10587
|Memory
|24580
|18065
|UX
|20429
|44364
|Total score
|94631
|116975
GeekBench 5
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G25 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|41.8 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6762G
|MT6762V/WD
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
