Helio G35 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 11 months later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 110K
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
|-
