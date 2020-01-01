Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G35 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Helio G35 vs Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G35
176
Kirin 659 +10%
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G35 +13%
1006
Kirin 659
891
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G35
109082
Kirin 659
n/a

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 680 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2020 January 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G35 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

